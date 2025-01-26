M3 Advisory Group LLC Acquires 64,470 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 248.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,470 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of M3 Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $27.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $28.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.44.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.