M3 Advisory Group LLC Purchases 223 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,135,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,748,000 after acquiring an additional 124,305 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10,658.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,425,000 after purchasing an additional 904,082 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 649,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,844 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 644,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,171,000 after buying an additional 21,072 shares during the last quarter.

NOBL stock opened at $101.83 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5863 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

