M3 Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,687 The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ricardo Galvan sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $86,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,056. This represents a 4.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,408.92. This trade represents a 3.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,727 shares of company stock worth $675,730 in the last ninety days. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $70.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $41.40 and a one year high of $71.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.94.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $875.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.51 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

