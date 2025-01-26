Madrona Financial Services LLC Trims Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Madrona Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,729 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tesla from $249.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $411.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $197.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.84.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $406.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 111.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.30. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $15,138,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,563,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,164,540.60. The trade was a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,727,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 617,886 shares of company stock valued at $212,451,751 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

