Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) CAO Alan Ramsay Sells 2,314 Shares

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $107,091.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,283.88. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alan Ramsay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Alan Ramsay sold 2,247 shares of Maplebear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $94,688.58.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Alan Ramsay sold 2,247 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $92,261.82.

Maplebear Trading Up 1.2 %

CART stock opened at $45.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. Maplebear Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $50.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average is $40.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maplebear

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $852.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.03 million. Maplebear had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($20.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Maplebear during the fourth quarter worth about $13,585,000. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Maplebear in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Maplebear by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Maplebear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Maplebear from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maplebear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.96.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

