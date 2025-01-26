Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and traded as low as $8.09. Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 40,510 shares.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28.

Marks and Spencer Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.0258 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

