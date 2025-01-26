Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on REGN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,260.00 to $1,215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,015.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $675.79 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $666.25 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $727.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $937.77. The stock has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.