Marshall Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter worth $52,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 15.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 1.6 %

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $892.41 million, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.64.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.