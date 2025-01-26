Marshall Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,406 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,202,000. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 748.5% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,971,000 after purchasing an additional 711,094 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,505,000. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,284,000.

JEPI opened at $59.10 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

