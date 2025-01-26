Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. Reveals Resignation of Director

On January 21, 2025, Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MTNB) announced in a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that James S. Scibetta has resigned from the company’s Board of Directors with immediate effect. This departure was disclosed due to Scibetta’s other professional commitments.

As part of his resignation, Mr. Scibetta has stepped down from his positions on both the Board’s Audit and Compensation Committees. It’s important to note that his decision to resign was not prompted by any significant disagreements or shifts in the company’s strategic direction.

Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc., a Delaware-based company with its headquarters located at 1545 Route 206 South, Suite 302, Bedminster, New Jersey, expressed this development through a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company’s common stock, listed under the symbol “MTNB” on the NYSE American exchange, remains unchanged amidst this transition.

Jerome D. Jabbour, the Chief Executive Officer of Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc., signed the document on behalf of the company on January 24, 2025. Amidst this change within the Board of Directors, Matinas Biopharma continues its commitment to its business operations and objectives.

This update follows the regulatory requirements put forth by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. aims to continue its operations smoothly following this administrative modification.

This disclosure marks a notable change within the leadership structure of Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc., reflecting the company’s dedication to transparent communication with its investors and stakeholders.

About Matinas Biopharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company’s LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

