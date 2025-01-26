Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the period. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 85,052 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 74,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.11. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.96 and a 1 year high of $24.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

