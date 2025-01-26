Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,862,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,994,000 after acquiring an additional 71,047 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Traction Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 230,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,066,000 after buying an additional 14,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period.

Shares of RDVY opened at $62.52 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $50.24 and a one year high of $64.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2956 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

