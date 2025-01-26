Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 503 Shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEM)

Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 79,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF in the third quarter worth about $908,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

BATS:FDEM opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (FDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of emerging markets companies. FDEM was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.