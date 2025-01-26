Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,415 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 165,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 85,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 179.9% during the fourth quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 42,063 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 375,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after buying an additional 17,892 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $18.23.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

