Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Trading 39.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Free Report) was up 39.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.24 ($0.00). Approximately 25,647,869 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 31,667,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

Mila Resources Stock Up 42.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.35 million, a PE ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Mila Resources (LON:MILA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported GBX (0.15) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Mila Resources

Mila Resources Plc engages in exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The holds 30% interest in the Kathleen Valley gold project that consists of 7.25 square kilometers located in Western Australia. Mila Resources Plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

