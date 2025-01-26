MKT Advisors LLC Has $245,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

MKT Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $6,403,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,933,220.38. This represents a 22.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $61.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.36. The company has a market cap of $267.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

