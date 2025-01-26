MKT Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

MKT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of MKT Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,491,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,994,000 after purchasing an additional 915,823 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,642,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,952,000 after buying an additional 2,550,000 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 154.4% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,555,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,038,000 after buying an additional 4,585,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,213,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,995,000 after buying an additional 547,989 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,755,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,832,000 after buying an additional 1,460,710 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG stock opened at $71.51 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.80 and a fifty-two week high of $71.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

