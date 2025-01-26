Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $16.06 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,682 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.0% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 17,113.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,220,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,268,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,738,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,679 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,021,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,445 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 211.4% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,343 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,360,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $149.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.51 and a 12 month high of $183.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 79.94%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

