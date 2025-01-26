Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 62,301.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,344 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,411.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 265,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,355,000 after purchasing an additional 248,146 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,029,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $14,417,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of MDY stock opened at $597.49 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $495.53 and a twelve month high of $624.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $590.32 and a 200 day moving average of $571.86.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
