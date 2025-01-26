Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Reduces Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 87.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,913 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 42,560 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,695 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $89.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.99. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $90.49.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

