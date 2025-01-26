Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 94 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.80.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $2,772,409.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,539,714.53. The trade was a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $1,267,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,036.57. The trade was a 34.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $196.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $103.75 and a fifty-two week high of $207.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.