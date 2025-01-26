M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $221.68.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $222.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

In other news, EVP Tracy S. Woodrow sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total transaction of $468,210.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,875.75. The trade was a 29.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John R. Taylor sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total transaction of $280,063.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,678.54. This represents a 20.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,994 shares of company stock worth $13,331,878 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,510,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.3% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 28.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $198.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.93. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $128.31 and a 52-week high of $225.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.79 and a 200 day moving average of $185.16.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

