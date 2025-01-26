Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $165.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.37 and a 12-month high of $165.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.19.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $163.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.07.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

