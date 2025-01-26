Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 148.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 8,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 36.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period.

Shares of DMAR opened at $38.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average is $37.38.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

