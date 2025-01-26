Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,366 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 318,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 224,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,812,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 37,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period.

Shares of ICF stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day moving average of $63.01.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

