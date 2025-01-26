Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 5,595 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 254.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after buying an additional 159,522 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 62,141 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 293,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 37,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 387,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 63,206 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAE opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average is $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

