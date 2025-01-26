Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 107 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 306.8% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $140.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.51 and its 200 day moving average is $138.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $120.45 and a 1 year high of $152.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3508 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

