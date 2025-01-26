Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 656 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,935,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $685,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729,706 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,087.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,712,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,983 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,396,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 674.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,122,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,314,000 after buying an additional 1,848,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 94.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,969,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,172 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $56.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.72. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $46.15 and a one year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

