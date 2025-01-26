Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETDU) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETDU – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.77 and last traded at $10.77. Approximately 157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.
Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70.
Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Company Profile
Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.
