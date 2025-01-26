Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.58.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NAVI. Seaport Res Ptn raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Navient from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.43. Navient has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $1.20. Navient had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Navient will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 92.75%.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 10,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 256,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,245. The trade was a 3.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Navient during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,398,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the third quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Navient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Navient by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 284,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 105,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

