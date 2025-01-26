Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $415.49 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $310.51 and a 52-week high of $419.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.95. The firm has a market cap of $109.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

