Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 8,664 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 506.5% in the fourth quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 123,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 103,293 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 148,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 111,732 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 25,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 19,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 214,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after buying an additional 158,064 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average is $26.54.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

