Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $119.07 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $86.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.69.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.