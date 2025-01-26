NBT Bancorp (NBTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share and revenue of $147,107.00 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect NBT Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $48.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.88. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. NBT Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $52.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at NBT Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.89%.

In related news, EVP Amy Wiles sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,240.90. The trade was a 3.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John H. Watt, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $909,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,503,940.45. This trade represents a 12.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,694 shares of company stock worth $4,048,185 in the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NBTB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on NBT Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on NBT Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBTB

About NBT Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.