nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives $42.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NCNO. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on nCino from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.44. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -191.58, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.64. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20.

In other nCino news, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,167,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $42,832,786.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,790,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,195,136.69. The trade was a 10.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,238,084 shares of company stock valued at $224,795,630 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in nCino in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in nCino by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in nCino during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

