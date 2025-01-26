Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading Up 29% – Here’s Why

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 29% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.24 and last traded at C$2.18. 5,148,632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 329% from the average session volume of 1,200,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.69.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Neptune Digital Assets from C$1.00 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 70.04, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of C$277.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 3.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.63.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

