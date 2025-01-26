Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading Up 29% – Here’s Why

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 29% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.24 and last traded at C$2.18. 5,148,632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 329% from the average session volume of 1,200,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.69.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Neptune Digital Assets from C$1.00 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.
Read Our Latest Research Report on NDA
Neptune Digital Assets Price Performance
About Neptune Digital Assets
Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Neptune Digital Assets
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Verizon’s Turnaround Gains Traction: New Highs Are Likely in 2025
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Bloom Energy: Powering the Future With Decentralized Energy
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Dividend Powerhouses: Blue-Chip Stocks Built for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.