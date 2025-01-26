Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading Up 29% – Here’s Why

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 29% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$2.24 and last traded at C$2.18. 5,148,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 329% from the average session volume of 1,200,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.69.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Neptune Digital Assets from C$1.00 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 70.04. The company has a market cap of C$277.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 3.25.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

