Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Trading Up 50% – Here’s Why

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report) was up 50% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 123,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 90,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Nexus Gold Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$682,050.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
About Nexus Gold
Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in Dakuli II Property which covers an area of 9,800 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company also has an option to acquire 90% interests in the Fofora Gold Property covering approximately an area of 6,200 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nexus Gold
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Bloom Energy: Powering the Future With Decentralized Energy
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Dividend Powerhouses: Blue-Chip Stocks Built for the Long Haul
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Why Traders Are Buying the Dip on Johnson & Johnson Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.