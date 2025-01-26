NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Boosted by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in NIKE by 52.6% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 493 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 0.9 %

NKE opened at $73.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.86. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.32 and a fifty-two week high of $107.43.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,989.95. The trade was a 7.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NIKE from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NIKE from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.96.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

