Novare Capital Management LLC Acquires 27,801 Shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Free Report) by 167.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,801 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 216.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,629,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,129 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 335,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 146,706 shares during the period. Tlwm raised its holdings in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 296.9% in the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 77,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 389.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 56,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 45,076 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $791,000.

BSCX stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $0.0856 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

