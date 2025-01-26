Novare Capital Management LLC Has $9.81 Million Stock Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $9,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,624,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,462,000 after purchasing an additional 33,619 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,078,000 after buying an additional 411,466 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in THOR Industries by 2.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,171,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,767,000 after acquiring an additional 31,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in THOR Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 911,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,092,000 after acquiring an additional 15,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on THO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on THOR Industries from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.17.

THOR Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE THO opened at $100.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.37 and a 52 week high of $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.22 and a 200-day moving average of $103.95.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

