Novare Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $27.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average of $26.96. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $27.43.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.1371 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.