Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 22,906 Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY)

Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $806,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,701.1% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCY opened at $20.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average is $20.63. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $21.36.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.0705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

