Novare Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,743,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,901,000 after purchasing an additional 113,705 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,624,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,377,000 after buying an additional 514,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,983,000 after buying an additional 424,042 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 942,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,415,000 after buying an additional 253,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 600,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,260,000 after buying an additional 217,702 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $261.53 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $184.15 and a 1 year high of $283.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

