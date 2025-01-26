Novare Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $12,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $125.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $88.90 and a 12-month high of $128.70.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.