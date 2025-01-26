Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.47 and traded as low as $55.71. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $55.74, with a volume of 17,179 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVZMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised Novozymes A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup cut Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Novozymes A/S Stock Down 2.3 %

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.21 and a 200 day moving average of $62.48. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

