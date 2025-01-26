NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Down 2.7% – Should You Sell?

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.77 and last traded at $28.30. 6,842,753 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 10,056,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.08.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 1.47.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 1,089.32% and a negative return on equity of 72.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

In other NuScale Power news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 664,568 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $11,988,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,537. The trade was a 95.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 18,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $527,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,801 shares in the company, valued at $110,229. This trade represents a 82.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the third quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the third quarter worth about $54,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 4,593.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

