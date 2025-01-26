NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $145.05 and last traded at $145.50. 75,864,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 208,683,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.63.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 81,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,960,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,472,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $1,574,000. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 209,286 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

