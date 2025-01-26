Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,741,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 98,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,479,000 after acquiring an additional 42,880 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total transaction of $676,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,423.52. The trade was a 28.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,400,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,890 shares in the company, valued at $19,584,852.30. The trade was a 6.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $201.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $237.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.44.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $190.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.49 and a 52-week high of $233.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

