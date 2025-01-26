Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,741,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 98,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,479,000 after acquiring an additional 42,880 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total transaction of $676,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,423.52. The trade was a 28.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,400,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,890 shares in the company, valued at $19,584,852.30. The trade was a 6.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $190.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.49 and a 52-week high of $233.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.05.
Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Old Dominion Freight Line
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Verizon’s Turnaround Gains Traction: New Highs Are Likely in 2025
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Bloom Energy: Powering the Future With Decentralized Energy
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Dividend Powerhouses: Blue-Chip Stocks Built for the Long Haul
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.