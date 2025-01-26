Olstein Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 356,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $7,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 917.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 18,665 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in Avantor by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,766,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,228,000 after purchasing an additional 493,408 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Avantor by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Avantor by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.28. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Avantor from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

